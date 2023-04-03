Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VPL opened at $67.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

