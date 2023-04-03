Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.31 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

