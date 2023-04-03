Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 226,081 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 227,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

