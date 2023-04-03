Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after acquiring an additional 354,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $81.72 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

