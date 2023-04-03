Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $57.56 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.