Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $345.48 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.88. The company has a market capitalization of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

