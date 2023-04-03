Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 78,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 158,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NULV opened at $34.07 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

