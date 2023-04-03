Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after buying an additional 410,075 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Up 1.4 %

CME Group stock opened at $191.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.74. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

