Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 279,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after acquiring an additional 259,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

