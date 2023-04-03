Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 511.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The company has a market capitalization of $867.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

