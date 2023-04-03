Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DJD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

DJD opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $296.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

