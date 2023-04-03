Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 49,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 118,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 41,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.