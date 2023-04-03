Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,613,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.72.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

