Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.