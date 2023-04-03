Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000.

BATS:ITM opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

