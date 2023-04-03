Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $72.81 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Citigroup dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

