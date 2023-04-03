Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $197.22 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $197.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

