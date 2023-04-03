Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.87.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
