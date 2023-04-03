Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 253,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $69.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

