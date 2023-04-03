Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 136,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW opened at $82.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

