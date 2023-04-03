Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.22 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

