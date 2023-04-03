Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after buying an additional 340,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $5,753,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SLY stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

