Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

