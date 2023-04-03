Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $134.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.51.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

