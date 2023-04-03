Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

