Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $376.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

