Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $167.31 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.