Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

AMAT opened at $122.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

