Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $97.69 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

