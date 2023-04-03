Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 17.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 74.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 103.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Equinix Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $721.04 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.