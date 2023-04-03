Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $186.81 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $213.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.