Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $249.44 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

