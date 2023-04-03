Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,205 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.60. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 609.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

