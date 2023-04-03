Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 565 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $91.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

