Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 752 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $87.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

