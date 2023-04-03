Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 796 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $16,665,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $183.79 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $454,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.