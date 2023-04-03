Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 813 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

