Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

ELV opened at $459.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

