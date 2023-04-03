Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 818 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 11,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.4 %

HD opened at $295.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day moving average is $303.46.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

