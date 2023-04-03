Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PG opened at $148.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.19.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

