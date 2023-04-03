Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 514 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $227,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,353,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after buying an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

ZBRA stock opened at $318.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $440.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.88.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.