Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 106,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 24,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,618.3% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.26. The company has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

