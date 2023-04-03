Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after buying an additional 288,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $27,163,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Raymond James
In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Raymond James Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:RJF opened at $93.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00.
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.
Raymond James Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.
Raymond James Company Profile
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
