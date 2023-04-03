Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $163.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

