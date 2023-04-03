Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $104.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.