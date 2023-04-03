Reviewing Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) & Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Incyte alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Incyte and Data Knights Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $3.39 billion 4.75 $340.66 million $1.52 47.55 Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition.

Incyte has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Incyte and Data Knights Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 1 7 6 0 2.36 Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Incyte presently has a consensus price target of $85.64, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 10.03% 11.45% 8.72% Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Incyte beats Data Knights Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.