RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

