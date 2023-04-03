RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000.

QQQM opened at $132.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $152.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.29.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

