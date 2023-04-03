RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 67 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $545.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $546.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.65.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.00.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.