RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Visa by 635.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

